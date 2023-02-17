Tesla recalls over 3 lakh cars due to self-driving crash risk

US highway safety administration said that on 25 January it notified Tesla that it had identified “potential concerns related to certain operational characteristics of FSD Beta in four specific roadway environments" and requested that the automaker file a recall. The recall covers 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles as these cars are equipped with FSD Beta software or pending installations.

