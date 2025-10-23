Tesla recalls over 63,000 Cybertrucks over excessive headlamp brightness, issues software update

Tesla Inc. announced on Thursday that it is recalling 63,619 Cybertrucks due to software that makes the front parking lights overly bright, a fault that could potentially dazzle oncoming motorists and impair their vision.

The carmaker, led by Elon Musk, confirmed that an over-the-air software update has been issued to rectify the issue at no charge. This update applies to Cybertrucks manufactured between 13 November 2023 and 11 October 2025.

Tesla reported identifying the problem during an internal review earlier this month, after photometric tests confirmed the excessive light output.

Crucially, the firm stated it has not received any reports of accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to this specific issue.

In related news, on Wednesday, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer also recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to a component defect in the battery pack which could result in a loss of propulsion and consequently increase the risk of a collision.

Earlier in the month, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it was initiating an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system, following more than fifty reports of traffic safety violations and a number of accidents.

Tesla shares were down 3.3% in pre-market trading. The stock has risen by almost 9% so far this year.

Tesla profit slumps despite record sales Tesla’s third quarter profit slumped as escalating costs offset a record period for vehicle sales, exposing operational strains while Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk shifts his focus away from the core car business.

The company announced on Wednesday that its adjusted earnings for the period stood at 50 cents a share, representing a 31% decline from the equivalent quarter the previous year.

The results mark the fourth consecutive quarter of lower-than-expected profit, demonstrating that the company is not immune to the rising costs currently buffeting the car industry, particularly as President Donald Trump radically overhauls US policy.

Tesla’s operating expenses soared by 50% to $3.4 billion in the quarter, and it now estimates that the impact of US import duties amounted to $400 million in the period.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported record third quarter sales as customers hurried to take advantage of a $7,500 US tax credit for EV purchases that expired on 30 September, providing a temporary boost to the company’s main car business. However, this also means that EVs are now more expensive, which may hinder performance going forward.

