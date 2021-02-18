Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:12 AM IST
Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to $39,990.
Tesla reduced the price of its base models of Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to the company's website.
Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to $39,990.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ford to switch to all-electric car range in Europe by 20301 min read . 17 Feb 2021
Goa-based start-up launches two new electric bikes1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India at ₹56.5 lakh1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
More details awaited
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×