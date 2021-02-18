OPEN APP
(FILES) In this file photo the Tesla logo is seen outside of their showroom in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:12 AM IST Staff Writer

Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to $39,990.

Tesla reduced the price of its base models of Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to the company's website.

More details awaited

