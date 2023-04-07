Tesla reduces price of Model S and X, third time this year1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM IST
- Tesla flagship Model S sedan now starts at $84,990, a $5,000 cut from the price last month. Similarly, the Model X now starts at $94,990, also a $5,000 cut.
Tesla Inc. has slashed the prices of its Model S and X for the third time this year, reports Bloomberg. According to it, the flagship Model S sedan now starts at $84,990, a $5,000 cut from the price last month. Similarly, the Model X now starts at $94,990, also a $5,000 cut.
