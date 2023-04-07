Tesla Inc. has slashed the prices of its Model S and X for the third time this year, reports Bloomberg. According to it, the flagship Model S sedan now starts at $84,990, a $5,000 cut from the price last month. Similarly, the Model X now starts at $94,990, also a $5,000 cut.

The price cut comes as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has vowed to chase volume over profit margins. Tesla has said that small changes in price have a big effect on demand. The company delivered 422,875 vehicles globally in the first quarter, but just 10,695 of those were the S and X.

Last month, Tesla said that it will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, which will be built at its factories in Mexico and elsewhere. The company also announced that it will also use LFP batteries in its mid-sized vehicles, Model 3 and Model Y. However, it did not reveal the timeline for same.

The company recently announced its plans to expand the use of cheaper, iron-based batteries to a version of its Semi heavy electric trucks and an affordable electric vehicle. According to a Reuters report, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has championed on the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology dominated by Chinese suppliers, saying in March, "the vast majority of the heavy lifting for electrification will be iron-based cells."

But having Chinese suppliers build battery factories in the Unites States is a challenge because of the U.S.-China political tensions.

The world's biggest electric carmaker said in its paper on "Master Plan Part 3" released on Wednesday that it will use LFP batteries for "short-range" heavy electric trucks, which it calls "Semi Light," without providing details such as a launching date.