Tesla Roadster India bookings open: Check deposit amount, Performance and Thrust variant features, delivery timeline

Tesla has opened reservations for its next-generation Roadster in India, the US and the UAE, allowing buyers to secure the electric sports car with substantial upfront payments.

The Performance variant in India has a total reservation of ₹50.06 lakh; the more advanced Thrust version costs ₹2.50 crore, according to the Tesla Roadster reservation page.

However, Tesla has not announced the final prices or confirmed delivery dates for either variant.

The reservations follow Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demonstration of the reimagined Roadster at SpaceX's rocket-testing facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15, 2026. Tesla has not stated when the car will be available for sale, but they have said the car is still under development and that production will start in 2028. The company did not give a timeline for deliveries to Indian customers.

Tesla Roadster booking amount in India Tesla's booking page in India indicates that buyers will have to pay ₹5.01 lakh at the time of booking for both the Performance and Thrust variants. The remaining balance is due within 10 days to complete the reservation.

The payment structure is as follows:

Roadster Performance: ₹ 5.01 lakh upfront and ₹ 45.05 lakh in 10 days. Total reservation amount: ₹ 50.06 lakh.

Roadster Thrust: ₹ 5.01 lakh upfront, followed by ₹ 2,45,24,000 within 10 days. Total reservation amount: ₹ 2,50,25,000. Tesla describes the first payment as 100% refundable. However, that's not the end of the process until the entire amount is paid. The company reserves the right to cancel it if the remaining payment is not received within the time frame.

Tesla Roadster performance, Thrust and Rocket variants Tesla has announced three options for the next-generation Roadster: Performance, Thrust, and Rocket.

The two-seater Performance variant has active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system for better traction and handling. The limited-edition Thrust variant comes with the same engine but features rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters. Tesla says it can reach 0 to 60 mph (around 97 kmph) in less than one second, but the company has not documented this performance in a production car.

The single-seater Rocket configuration features 10 cold-gas thrusters designed to provide upward and forward thrust for airborne manoeuvres. It's an invitation-only design, Tesla says, not suitable for public roads in all markets. The company hasn't revealed the quantity of its Indian reservations.

Also Read | Tesla Roadster launch date confirmed: Elon Musk sets October 1 unveiling

India deliveries remain uncertain Tesla's reservation agreement indicates the Roadster's features, hardware and final price are still under development. The company has also not guaranteed a delivery time.

Production is expected to begin in 2028 with left-hand-drive vehicles initially. Tesla hasn't announced a timeline for right-hand-drive production, so the situation for the India-specific launch and delivery remains unclear.