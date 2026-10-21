Tesla Roadster India bookings open: Thrust variant reservation costs ₹2.5 cr; how to book online, top features explained

Elon Musk-led Tesla has opened reservations for its next-generation Roadster in India, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to secure the electric sports car ahead of its planned production in 2028. However, booking the vehicle will require a substantial upfront commitment, with the reservation amount for the top-end Thrust configuration listed at ₹2.50 crore.

The company has listed two configurations for Indian customers: Performance and Thrust. The Performance version requires a total reservation payment of ₹50.06 lakh. These amounts are reservation payments and should not be confused with confirmed final vehicle prices. Tesla has not yet announced the final India pricing or a confirmed delivery schedule.

The reservations come after Tesla showcased the redesigned Roadster at a demonstration event at SpaceX's rocket-testing facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15. The vehicle has drawn attention for its rocket-inspired thruster technology and claims of acceleration in less than a second.

How to book Tesla Roadster online in India? Interested buyers can visit Tesla's official India website and access the Roadster reservation page to begin the booking process.

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The online reservation process involves selecting the available configuration and making the required initial payment. According to the reservation details, the Performance version requires an initial payment of ₹5.01 lakh, followed by the remaining ₹45.05 lakh within 10 days.

The total reservation amount for the Thrust configuration is ₹2.50 crore. Buyers should check the payment schedule and refund conditions displayed on Tesla's official reservation portal before proceeding.

Tesla Roadster booking amount in India: Performance vs Thrust According to the reservation details on Tesla's website, customers must pay an initial amount of ₹5.01 lakh for both configurations. The remaining amount must be paid within 10 days to complete the reservation.

The payment structure is as follows:

Details Performance Thrust Initial payment ₹ 5.01 lakh ₹ 5.01 lakh Balance payment ₹ 45.05 lakh ₹ 2,45,24,000 Total reservation amount ₹ 50.06 lakh ₹ 2,50,25,000

Tesla describes the initial payment as fully refundable. However, the reservation is confirmed only after the complete amount is received. The company can cancel the reservation if the remaining payment is not made within the stipulated 10-day period.

Tesla Roadster: How to book online? 1. Visit Tesla India's official website at tesla.com/en_in/roadster.

2. Access the Roadster reservation section.

3. Select the applicable configuration and follow the reservation instructions.

4. Make the initial payment of ₹5.01 lakh through the available payment option.

5. Complete the remaining payment within 10 days to confirm the reservation.

Tesla Roadster top features: What makes it special? The next-generation Roadster is being developed as an all-electric performance car, with Tesla highlighting its acceleration, aerodynamic engineering and advanced propulsion technology.

Some of its key features include:

1. Rocket-inspired thrusters: The Thrust configuration gets rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters, which Tesla says can help it accelerate from zero to 60 mph (around 97 kmph) in less than one second.

2. Active aerodynamics: The Roadster features an aerodynamic design intended to improve performance and stability at high speeds.

3. Multi-mode suction system: The vehicle features a suction-based system designed to improve traction and handling.

4. All-electric powertrain: The Roadster is being developed as an electric sports car.

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5. Glass roof: Tesla's website describes a removable glass roof that can be stored in the boot, offering an open-air driving experience.

6. High-performance specifications: Tesla's official website lists a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.1 seconds, a top speed of more than 400 kmph and a range of 1,000 km.

(These figures are advertised Roadster specifications, not independently verified production-car results)

Tesla Roadster India delivery timeline Despite opening reservations, Tesla has not announced a confirmed delivery date for Indian customers. The company expects production to begin in 2028, initially with left-hand-drive vehicles.