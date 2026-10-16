Tesla Roadster Price: Elon Musk sets ₹2.25 crore deposit for Thrust version as car takes flight

Tesla's redesigned Roadster grabbed attention on October 15, after demonstrating short aerial manoeuvres using rocket-style thrusters at a SpaceX testing facility in McGregor, Texas. With SpaceX's involvement, the electric sports car lifted off the ground, made an aerial turn and landed safely. Tesla hasn't announced the exact price it paid or verified statistics on the distance, duration, or altitude of its flight, however.

For Indian buyers, the biggest talking point is the cost. According to reports by Reuters, Tesla's list of reservations indicated a deposit of $50,000 (around ₹45 lakh) on the Performance and $250,000 (around ₹2.25 crore) for the Thrust version. These are not actual vehicle prices or confirmed vehicle prices. Tesla has also announced a Rocket version, which has a complete flight system and is available for an invitation, but the final price has not been announced.

Tesla Roadster price in India: What the deposits mean Tesla has yet to say how much the new Roadster will cost. The dollar amounts translate to approximately ₹45 lakh and ₹2.25 crore, respectively. Actual costs could vary with exchange rates, import duties, taxes and other charges.

Reuters reported on October 15 that Tesla had not announced purchase prices at the unveiling. It had first announced the second-generation Roadster in 2017, with a price range of ₹200,000 ($200,000) onwards. That earlier figure is not a confirmed price for the redesigned model.

How high and how far did the Tesla Roadster fly? Tesla has not provided official data on how high the car reached, the distance travelled or the duration. The Roadster took off and manoeuvred for the demonstration on October 15 using thrusters before landing. It was also demonstrated jumping over other Tesla cars.

The Indian Express, reporting on the demonstration, described the vehicle's aerial manoeuvres but noted that it remains a prototype. The stunt does not prove the Roadster is capable of flying or that it can fly many miles.

When will the Tesla Roadster launch? According to Reuters and The Information, Tesla plans to begin production in 2028, and Elon Musk said that's the case. The timeline is not a reliable indicator of customer deliveries.

The Information says that Tesla's Rocket version is "invitation-only" and is not yet road-worthy. The company hasn't been able to explain what the last regulatory restrictions are for its flight system.

Can the Roadster be used as a flying car? The Roadster is powered by cold gas thrusters, which generate thrust from the release of pressurised gas. The demonstration demonstrated the ability of the system to carry out short aerial manoeuvres in controlled conditions. It failed to set up a practical range of flight and a practical flying routine.