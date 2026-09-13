Tesla Roadster to be unveiled on October 1, Elon Musk confirms after years of delays

Tesla has finally been preparing to release its next generation Roadster. The electric carmaker will announce the long-awaited sports car on October 1, almost nine years after the model was first shown to the public.

The official X account for Tesla shared a “Go for launch” tweet featuring the graphic of the October 1 date. Later, Musk posted ‘New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01’ in response to the post, which confirmed the announced event. It follows years of delays for Tesla's high-performance flagship vehicle.

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Roadster could get SpaceX-inspired technology A special version of the Roadster with cold-gas thrusters might also be on display at the October 1 event. The system has been designed with the help of another company that Musk is the leader of, SpaceX, according to The Information.

The demonstration could be held at SpaceX's test centre in McGregor, Texas, the report said. A version equipped with the thrusters and plans for a demonstration have not been officially confirmed by Tesla.

If shown, the technology would mark a significant departure from conventional electric performance cars. Musk has previously made ambitious claims about the Roadster's acceleration and performance.

Nearly a decade after the original reveal The 2017 second-generation Roadster was released with the semi-electric truck. The company first announced that the first deliveries will take place from 2020. The production has been postponed multiple times.

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The Roadster project has been said to have suffered a development change as well. The car was originally planned to be tech from the Model S Plaid. Later reported, Tesla shifted its focus towards an all-new carbon-fibre hypercar.

This new release is therefore a significant step for a car that wasn't much seen in Tesla's lineup until now and is one of the most awaited vehicles of all.

Tesla focuses on autonomous driving The unveiling of the Roadster is part of Tesla's ongoing autonomous driving initiative. Recently, the company started providing limited rides in the two-seater Cybercab in Austin, Texas.

Unlike conventional Tesla vehicles, the Cybercab is designed without a steering wheel or pedals. Musk has positioned the vehicle as a key part of Tesla's broader plan to build a large autonomous-vehicle business.

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For now, the October 1 event will be the determinant of the extent to which Tesla's much-anticipated Roadster technology has finally made its way into this production roadster.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.