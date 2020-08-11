Home >Auto News >Tesla's all-glass roof Model Y hailed as 'amazing' by Twitter users. Check details
Tesla's all-glass roof Model Y hailed as 'amazing' by Twitter users. Check details

Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 09:14 AM IST

Tesla's Model Y roof teaser video posted on Twitter last week showed a seamless glass roof that’s quite similar to the Tesla Model S

Elon Musk owned Tesla tweeted a video showcasing a Model Y with a massive all-glass roof, comparable to panoramic sunroofs in many other cars. Tesla's Model Y roof teaser video posted on Twitter last week showed a seamless glass roof that’s quite similar to the Tesla Model S and offers passengers a completely unobstructed view from the cabin.

Some Tesla lovers were not happy about the safety aspect of all-glass roof.


Tesla Inc in July cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.


The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla’s Model 3, Model X and Model S.

The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.

The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6% from its previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker’s website.

With inputs from Reuters

