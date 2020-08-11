Tesla's all-glass roof Model Y hailed as 'amazing' by Twitter users. Check details1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Elon Musk owned Tesla tweeted a video showcasing a Model Y with a massive all-glass roof, comparable to panoramic sunroofs in many other cars. Tesla's Model Y roof teaser video posted on Twitter last week showed a seamless glass roof that’s quite similar to the Tesla Model S and offers passengers a completely unobstructed view from the cabin.
Some Tesla lovers were not happy about the safety aspect of all-glass roof.
Tesla Inc in July cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla’s Model 3, Model X and Model S.
The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.
The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6% from its previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker’s website.
With inputs from Reuters
