Tesla says two former employees behind May data breach

Tesla says two former employees behind May data breach1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Tesla, the American electric carmaker, Monday in a legal disclosure said two of its former employees were behind a data breach that compromised personal information of over 75,735 people including staff, reported Reuters
