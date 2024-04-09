Tesla settles high-profile ‘Autopilot' lawsuit following death of Apple engineer
Tesla settles high-profile trial over fatal crash involving Autopilot system just before proceedings start. Terms undisclosed. Legal challenges contradict Elon Musk's safety claims. Experts see settlement as significant, hinting at Tesla's choice over court decision uncertainty.
In a last-minute turn of events, Tesla Inc. has settled a high-profile trial regarding a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system, just as proceedings were set to commence. The settlement terms remain undisclosed, as revealed by court documents made public on Monday in San Jose, California.