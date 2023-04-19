Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y Prices ahead of Q1 earnings

Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y Prices ahead of Q1 earnings2 min read . 06:56 PM IST
- This is the second price cut in April 2023 as the automaker seeks to encourage demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries.
A day before revealing its Q1 earnings, Elon Musk-owned Tesla has reduced the price of several of its models yet again. The company has slashed the price of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.
As per a Bloomberg report, the price cut is a sign that the Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is willing to sacrifice the electric carmaker’s profitability in the face of rising interest rates that may dent consumer demand.
The price of Tesla Model Y long-range all-wheel drive model has decreased by 5.6% to $49,990 while the price of the Model Y performance dropped by 5.2% to $53,990.
Similarly, the cost of a Model 3 rear-wheel drive has dropped by 4.7% to $39,990.
This is the second price cut in April 2023 as the automaker seeks to encourage demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. According to some industry analysts say demand may be slowing for the company's vehicles as more competition enters the market. Others say Tesla is using its high profit margins to take market share from competitors.
After Tesla’s first lineup-wide price cuts early this year, Musk said on a Jan. 25 earnings call that orders were running at almost twice the rate of production.
Fueled by previous price cuts, Tesla's first-quarter sales grew by 36%, but they still fell short of analyst expectations. The company said it delivered a quarterly record of 422,875 vehicles worldwide from January to March, up from just over 310,000 a year ago. The increase fell short of analyst estimates of 432,000 for the quarter, according to FactSet.
Despite a second round of discounts to the Model S and X in early March, Tesla delivered just 10,695 of those vehicles in the quarter, the lowest since the third quarter of 2021.
The company will announce its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday in the US.
(With input from agencies)
