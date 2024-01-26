Tesla share price plunges 12%, erasing $80 billion in valuation after Elon Musk warns sales slowdown despite price cuts
Tesla's stock plunged over 12% after CEO Elon Musk hinted at a slowdown in sales growth this year, causing concerns about soft demand and Chinese competition. The company's market value dropped by $80 billion, bringing its total market capitalization loss for the month to about $210 billion.
