Tesla sued by California agency for alleged racial discrimination, harassment

Tesla, in the blog post, also raised its status as a manufacturing employer in the state. “Tesla is also the last remaining automobile manufacturer in California. The Fremont factory has a majority-minority workforce and provides the best paying jobs in the automotive industry to over 30,000 Californians," the company said, adding legal action was “unfair and counterproductive." Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas from California last year, though it still makes a large portion of its cars in California.