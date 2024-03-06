Tesla Superchargers Aren’t Just for Teslas Anymore. I Put My Ford EV to the Test.

Last week, I witnessed two small miracles:
Last week, I witnessed two small miracles:
My Ford Mustang Mach-E charged at 10 different Tesla Superchargers with few technical issues.Not a single Tesla owner threatened to slash my tires for taking up a spot. I even made a friend.
My Ford Mustang Mach-E charged at 10 different Tesla Superchargers with few technical issues.Not a single Tesla owner threatened to slash my tires for taking up a spot. I even made a friend.
It’s a watershed moment in the EV industry. The Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning are now able to charge at over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger spots in the U.S. and Canada. They just need a new charger attachment and an in-car software update. This move more than doubles these drivers’ access to public fast-charging spots. That range anxiety you hear about? Leave it at the gas pump.
Ford is first, though General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen and others have also partnered with Tesla. Let’s just hope Tesla owners are ready for the company.
For us non-Tesla drivers, DC fast chargers can mean out-of-order signs, payment troubles and connection issues, as my extensive (and exhausting) research has shown. Now that I’ve tested my Mach-E at Superchargers in my home state of New Jersey, I can report that this partnership is a remedy to the headaches many of us recent EV adopters have felt.
Is it a perfect solution, lugging around some chunky dongle so you can charge your computer on wheels at a station designed for other people’s vehicles? Certainly not. And does this power play further solidify Tesla boss Elon Musk’s dominance over the U.S. charging infrastructure? Probably.
“There are certain problems that are bigger than Ford, and one of them is charging," Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley told me. Striking a deal with Musk, his competitor, made sense for Ford customers, he added.
I can see why he felt that way. This dongle is a game changer.
The setup
Let’s talk ports. Most non-Tesla EVs plug in using the Combined Charging System, known as CCS. The plug is bigger and bulkier than Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, aka NACS.
In the coming years, many non-Tesla EV makers will offer the NACS port on their newer cars. Until then we’ve got…dongles.
Yes, Ford’s Fast Charging Adapter, a 1.6-pound piece of plastic and metal, won’t win any design awards. But it does work—even after I accidentally chipped it by dropping it in the parking lot. (Don’t blame me, blame the dongle. It can be hard to detach from the charger.)
Ford is offering the adapters free to drivers if they order before June 30. After that, they’ll cost $230. If you’re a new Ford EV driver, you’ll have to go through the same online registration process. Farley said the company has been overwhelmed with the requests.
It really should just come taped under the driver’s seat, Oprah-style. You get a car…dongle! Memo to Farley: Seriously, it should come with the car.
The real Tesla-compatibility magic is in the software. After installing an over-the-air update to my Mach-E and entering my payment info into the FordPass smartphone app, it was plug and play. I show up at a supported Tesla Supercharger, plug it in and, 15 seconds later, the car is powering up!
The spots
Not all Tesla Superchargers take Ford EVs. You’re looking for a V3 or newer Supercharger with up-to-date software. The most direct way to locate one on my Mach-E’s 15.5-inch touch screen is to use Ford’s Charge Assist dashboard app. Unfortunately, the app is buggy and slow. Once, while I was sitting at the Supercharger in East Rutherford, it said East Rutherford was 15 miles away.
Sometime this year, the native navigation apps within Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto will direct drivers to supported Superchargers. Farley said Ford will improve its software, too. “We have to do better," he told me.
For now, I’m using Tesla’s smartphone app to locate Ford-supported Supercharger stations. Annoyingly, I still have to type the station’s address into Google Maps.
Now for the Port Parking Problem: Supercharger lots were designed for Teslas, which have rear charging ports. Tesla drivers back in, and grab the cable to the right of the spot.
The Mach-E’s charging port is on the front left (driver’s side). So whether you nose in or back in, it’s never in reach of the not-at-all-stretchy charging cable to the right. You have to grab the cable from the neighboring charger on the left, effectively taking up two spaces for one charge. (To see what this looks like, watch my video.)
Ford’s next-generation EVs will have Tesla’s NACS port built in. With that shift, Ford might also rethink its port positioning. “We really like the Supercharger solution and Tesla solution technically," Farley told me, “and that would obviously provoke the question, where do we physically put the port on the vehicle?"
The good news is that Tesla’s V4 charging stations already have convenient longer cables. A Tesla spokesman said the company is also working on a NACS-to-NACS extension cable. I’m going to need a bigger dongle bag!
The speed
Most of the Tesla Superchargers I visited in New Jersey were located at a Wawa. I killed so much time charging at these upscale gas stations that I could have easily written a review of its coffee (decent) and trail mix (perfectly salted).
Charging my extended-range Mach-E from 20% to 80% at a Tesla Supercharger took about 36 minutes. The cost? $25.20. The same charge at an EVgo down the street took just over 43 minutes, and cost $39.27. I charged at the same off-peak time of day. Tesla’s rates were just lower.
You can get even cheaper rates at Tesla if you pay for a $13-a-month Supercharger subscription. That would have lowered my session to around $20.
The biggest shocker? Just how nice Tesla owners were—at least for now—when I pulled in. After all, my space-hogging car stuck out in that field of matchy-matchy Teslas.
“Nothing should make us feel like, ‘No, you are a Ford and I am a Tesla,’" said Shafiq Halim, who had stopped to charge a Model Y on his way to Montreal. “We should work with each other. We shouldn’t look for reasons to say you are wrong or I am wrong."
One not-so-small dongle, one big dose of optimism for the auto industry’s next phase. Like I said, a miracle.
—Sign up here for the Tech Things With Joanna Stern weekly newsletter. Everything is now a tech thing. Columnist Joanna Stern is your guide, giving analysis and answering your questions about our always-connected world.
Write to Joanna Stern at joanna.stern@wsj.com