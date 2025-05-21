Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tesla to deploy 10 robotaxis in Austin, eyes expansion to 1,000 vehicles: CEO Elon Musk

Tesla to deploy 10 robotaxis in Austin, eyes expansion to 1,000 vehicles: CEO Elon Musk

Livemint

Tesla plans to launch its robotaxi pilot program in Austin by June's end, with an initial fleet of ten autonomous vehicles. The move aims to address declining sales amid regulatory scrutiny and competition while shifting focus towards autonomy and its Optimus humanoid robot.

Tesla is preparing to commence its highly anticipated robotaxi pilot programme in Austin by the end of June, CEO Elon Musk confirmed in an interview on Tuesday.

Tesla is preparing to commence its highly anticipated robotaxi pilot programme in Austin by the end of June, CEO Elon Musk confirmed in an interview on Tuesday. The trial marks a pivotal moment for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which is seeking to reposition itself in the face of falling global sales and growing regulatory scrutiny.

Speaking to CNBC, Musk revealed that the initial rollout will consist of approximately ten autonomous vehicles operating in select, lower-risk areas of the city. The number is expected to increase to around a thousand cars over the following months.

“We’re deploying only in the safest parts of Austin initially," Musk stated, highlighting the cautious approach Tesla is taking amid safety concerns.

The move comes as Tesla navigates a challenging landscape. The company has seen a decline in sales, driven by intensifying competition and a public backlash against Musk’s political affiliations and ongoing involvement with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk, however, indicated he plans to reduce his political engagements, stating: “My rough plan on the White House is to be there for a couple days, every few weeks, and to be helpful where I can be helpful."

The robotaxi initiative is now central to Tesla’s long-term strategy, as Musk shifts the company's focus away from producing a new low-cost electric vehicle platform. The firm is also banking on the development of its Optimus humanoid robot to drive future growth.

“In the long term, the only things that matter are autonomy and Optimus," Musk said.

Despite the promise of autonomy, the technology has proven difficult to bring to market. Stringent regulations and high development costs have caused several firms to abandon their efforts. Even established players like Alphabet’s Waymo have come under increasing scrutiny.

Tesla itself is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is examining incidents involving its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in low-visibility conditions. Regulators have recently demanded information on how the upcoming robotaxi service will function in adverse weather.

In a bid to expand its influence in the sector, Tesla is also in discussions with major automakers to license its FSD software, which is expected to underpin the robotaxi fleet.

Meanwhile, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is rapidly increasing its computing capabilities. The company is building what it claims will be the world’s largest supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee. Dubbed “Colossus," the facility will be powered by a million of Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips.

“So long as Nvidia is better than what we make, we’ll keep buying from Nvidia," Musk said, confirming that xAI has acquired a 1-million-square-foot site in southwest Memphis for the project.

(With inputs from Reuters)

