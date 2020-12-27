Tesla to launch Model 3 in India in June, bookings to begin next month: Report

Years after Tesla first decided to launch the electric vehicle brand in India, the company might finally bring its first car to India as early as next year. A new report even suggests that the bookings will commence as early as next month.

A report by ET Auto claims that the EV manufacturer will be launching Model 3 in India and the bookings for the same will begin from next month. The report claims that the company will start deliveries from the end of the first quarter of 2021-22.

In October, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk had made a claim of introducing the electric vehicle brand in India in 2021. Elon Musk, in response to a tweet promised to introduce the brand in Inida by 2021. The new report confirms the same.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

The company had plans to bring the brand to India in 2016. Tesla even began bookings for its Model 3. However, the company decided not to launch it due to lack of proper infrastructure. Tesla will be importing the cars as completely built units (CBU) and won't be selling them via dealerships. Instead, the company will focus on online sales.

Tesla will debut in India with its most affordable offering, Model 3 which also forms the bulk of the company’s sales across the globe. Model 3 was introduced in the year 2017 and according to the report, the car will come with an estimated entry price of ₹55 lakh.

The Model 3 comes with a range of 500 km and a top speed of 162 Kmph. The car can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in a matter of 3.1 seconds. So far, there's no official confirmation regarding the launch dates.

