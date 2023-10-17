Tesla to recall 54,676 Model X cars as vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid
NHTSA says that Tesla has released an over-the-air software update, free of charge, to fix the issue
Automaker Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light, said the US auto regulator on Tuesday.
