Tesla to recall 54,676 Model X cars as vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid

Automaker Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light, said the US auto regulator on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue.

The auto regulator also said that the electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of October 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August, NHTSA had opened a probe into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

On October 5, Tesla reduced US prices of its Model 3 compact sedan and the Model Y SUV.

The latest cuts come as the company strives hard to deliver a record 476,000 vehicles in the last three months of 2023 to meet the annual target of handing over 1.8 million vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price cuts by Tesla - now by about 2.7% to 4.2% - started in January to support sales in an uncertain economy and fend off competition from US automakers such as Ford and China's BYD.

The standard Model 3 sedan is now $1,250 cheaper at $38,990, while the Model Y long-range variant costs $2,000 less at $48,490, the automaker's website showed.

Tesla also cut prices for its higher-priced variants of the two models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, the standard Model 3's prices have come down by about 17% since the start of the year, while the Model Y long-range variant has seen a drop of over 26%.

Tesla is set to report third-quarter earnings on October 18.

Tesla’s China deliveries surged in August. The carmakerdelivered 84,159 vehicles from its Shanghai plant in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!