Home / Auto News / Tesla to recall about 435,000 cars in China

Tesla to recall about 435,000 cars in China

1 min read . 07:41 PM ISTYIFAN WANG, The Wall Street Journal
REUTERS

  • The cars to be recalled are at risk of light failures due to software issues

Tesla Inc. is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China, days after the electric-car maker recalled about 80,000 vehicles in the world’s largest auto market.

The company has filed a plan with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation to recall 142,277 domestically made Model 3 cars and 292,855 domestically made Model Y cars, the top market watchdog said Thursday.

The cars to be recalled are at risk of light failures due to software issues, according to the Chinese regulator.

Tesla will remotely update the cars’ software through so-called over-the-air technology to fix the problems, and the company will contact owners of cars whose software systems can’t be updated remotely, the regulator said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

