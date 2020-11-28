Tesla to release 'self-driving' update to wider audience in two weeks

Tesla might start rolling out a new self driving update for a wider range of its cars. The company chief Elon Musk stated that Tesla Inc will soon provide a "Full Self Driving" software update to more of its cars.

In the month of October, Tesla had rolled out a beta version of the update for "Full Self Driving". However, that update was sent out to limited owners of the car which the company considered "expert, careful" drivers.

The announcement was made via Twitter when a concerned user questioned the CEO of the company about the availablilty of the update. Elon Musk replied by stating "Probably going to a wider beta in 2 weeks,".

In an even earlier announcement, Musk had claimed that the company is planning to release the new update widely before the end of the year. The company claimed that the system will be more efficient once more data is collected.

With Inputs from Reuters

