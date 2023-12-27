Tesla to revamp Model Y SUV from China plant, mass production likely to start in mid-2024
Tesla Inc. is preparing to roll out a revamped version of its smash hit Model Y from its Shanghai plant, according to people familiar with the matter, as domestic rivals accelerate product launches amid heated competition.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is preparing to roll out a revamped version of its smash hit Model Y from its Shanghai plant, according to people familiar with the matter, as domestic rivals accelerate product launches amid heated competition.
Next Story
₹6,365.81.39%
₹3,936.13.25%
₹1,634.81.65%
₹10,214.90.59%
₹724.6-0.68%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message