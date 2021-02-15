Tesla to start making cars in India, targeting vast market

“Considering the price of a Tesla, Elon Musk probably won’t be able to sell an EV to most of the population in emerging economies," said Pedro Pacheco, a Munich-based senior research director at Gartner Inc. “However, looking at the size of the population and the potential for economic growth, Tesla will probably target a fast-growing group of affluent individuals that, in absolute terms, compares quite favourably to what we see in many developed countries."