Tesla to suspend production at Shanghai plant on virus curbs

Shanghai will lock down half of the city in turns to conduct a mass testing blitz to combat a Covid-19 outbreak that’s turned it into China’s biggest virus hotspot. Areas in the east of the Huangpu River, where the Tesla plant is located, will be locked down on Monday for four days. Tesla has not yet told its employees how long the production shutdown would last, though many of its workers would face lockdowns where they live.

