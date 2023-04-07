Tesla to use iron-based batteries in semi EV trucks, affordable electric car

Tesla to use iron-based batteries in semi EV trucks, affordable electric car2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:49 AM IST
Tesla in its paper on ‘Master Plan Part 3’ released this week said it will use LFP batteries for ‘short-range’ heavy electric trucks, Model 3 and Model Y, without giving a timeline
SAN FRANCISCO : Tesla Inc said it plans to expand the use of cheaper, iron-based batteries to a version of its Semi heavy electric trucks and an affordable electric vehicle.
