Tesla trounced by battery suppliers of electric cars with 200% returns

L&F set up a partnership in October with Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycler created by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, to collaborate in Europe and the U.S. “Now everyone is talking about shortage of metals used for batteries," Choi said. “But if recycling is realized, let’s say about 80% of cathode in used cells can be extracted and re-used for new EVs a decade later." That would ease supply burdens and lower costs to as little as 60% of current levels.

