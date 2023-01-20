Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Electric car maker, Tesla, has begun using its high profit to gain upper edge in the price war in the EV industry
Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started.