Tesla will start India operations early next year: Gadkari

Tesla will start operations in India early next year, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The US electric car maker will begin its operations in India with sales and then foray into assembly and manufacturing of electric cars, depending on the demand, Gadkari said at the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“India is going to become the number one manufacturing hub for automobiles in five years," the minister said.

Tesla’s entry could be an inflection point for the Indian automobile industry, experts said. “When such a brand enters India, generally there is a sudden spurt in the aspiration of the consumer to own that brand, technology, and something that is recognized worldwide. To begin with, Tesla will target consumers at the top of the pyramid, but people will eventually start recognizing the technology," Puneet Gupta, director at IHS Markit, said.

Over the last few years, the government has been trying to push the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). However, the response has been lukewarm as EVs are more expensive than vehicles fitted with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Insufficient charging infrastructure and lack of investment in manufacturing have also been hindrances.

The adoption of electric mobility is expected to reduce India’s dependence on oil imports and curb vehicular pollution.

In October, Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk had indicated that the company will foray into the Indian market in 2021. The electric car maker will import the vehicles as completely built units, with the capability of charging in 15 minutes, according to reports. The company will also have a strong focus on selling the vehicles digitally. Model 3, which is positioned as a mass-market car, is expected to sell at a starting price of ₹55 lakh, according to an Economic Times report.

The carmaker had announced plans to enter the Indian market four years ago but these were put on hold because of infrastructure-related challenges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via