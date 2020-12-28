Tesla will start India operations early next year: Gadkari

In October, Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk had indicated that the company will foray into the Indian market in 2021. The electric car maker will import the vehicles as completely built units, with the capability of charging in 15 minutes, according to reports. The company will also have a strong focus on selling the vehicles digitally. Model 3, which is positioned as a mass-market car, is expected to sell at a starting price of ₹55 lakh, according to an Economic Times report.