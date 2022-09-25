Tesla-rival Fisker to enter Indian SUV market next year: Details

Elon Musk’s Tesla rival Fisker has announced to enter the Indian market in July next year. The company will sell its Ocean electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in the country. It could begin manufacturing its cars locally within a few years to keep the cost of its EV down. "Ultimately, India will go full electric. It may not go as fast as the U.S., China or Europe, but we want to be one of the first ones to come in here," company’s CEO Fisker said as quoted by new agency Reuters. He added that the company wants to secure a first-mover advantage.

