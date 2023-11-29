Tesla's Cybertruck faces manufacturing challenges, sparks worries for the company
Elon Musk expresses concerns about Tesla's future, particularly regarding the challenges in producing the Cybertruck and the delays in in-house battery cells.
Elon Musk is expressing concerns about Tesla Inc.'s future, even before the Cybertruck's market debut. While the stainless steel body boasts durability against bullets and arrows, the assembly of its panels presents a formidable challenge, reported Bloomberg.
