Elon Musk is expressing concerns about Tesla Inc.'s future, even before the Cybertruck's market debut. While the stainless steel body boasts durability against bullets and arrows, the assembly of its panels presents a formidable challenge, reported Bloomberg.

As Tesla's inaugural high-voltage vehicle, it promises quicker charging but also poses potential complications. Additionally, the Cybertruck relies on in-house battery cells that are experiencing significant delays, making it Tesla's sole product dependent on these components.

The Cybertruck represents a notable regression in Tesla's car manufacturing strategy, deviating from the advancements the company has achieved. The last instance where Elon Musk discussed a vehicle in a similar manner was the Model X, a sport utility vehicle that failed to achieve high production volumes due to what the CEO repeatedly labeled as hubris.

According to the report, Tesla might eventually surmount the considerable challenges, as characterized by its CEO, associated with producing the Cybertruck at high volumes while maintaining financial stability. Elon Musk himself has projected that overcoming these hurdles will require a span of 12 to 18 months, involving considerable effort and dedication. He has also indicated that Tesla is unlikely to achieve an annualized production rate of 250,000 Cybertrucks until sometime in 2025.

Leading up to the commencement of Cybertruck deliveries on November 30, an analyst has gone to the extent of suggesting that the company should consider canceling the vehicle, asserting that such a move could potentially have a positive impact on Tesla's shares.

As per the report, Tesla has encountered challenges in ramping up the production of its 4680 batteries, consequently causing delays in the manufacturing of products like the Cybertruck and Semi. Even nearly a year after hosting a delivery event for the Semi, Tesla continues to produce the vehicle in limited quantities, exclusively for its initial customer, PepsiCo Inc. This information was highlighted in a report by Deutsche Bank analysts on November 14, based on discussions with Tesla's head of investor relations.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

