After four years since its global debut, the Tesla Cybertruck has finally hit the roads in the United States. On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially revealed the price of the electric pickup truck during a grand delivery event at the Gigafactory in Texas.

Musk personally drove one of the delivered models, showcasing the Cybertruck's performance. Contrary to Elon Musk's statements during the global debut of the Cybertruck in 2019, the electric vehicle's price has increased by at least 50 percent. Approximately 2 million customers who booked the Cybertruck over the past four years will now need to spend a minimum of $61,000 (approximately ₹50.82 lakh), with the price of the electric pickup truck reaching up to $100,000 (around ₹83.30 lakh). Musk had initially estimated the Cybertruck's price to be around $40,000 four years ago. Interestingly, Musk has posted a video showcasing a drag race between the Tesla Cybertruck and a Porsche 911 on a designated drag strip. Thanks to its instant electric power, the Cybertruck swiftly takes the lead right from the launch, maintaining its advantage throughout the race. The Tesla EV steadily extends its lead while the green 911 attempts to catch up. However, there is a surprising twist in the competition.

The Tesla Cybertruck, in the video, is connected to a trailer hauling another Porsche 911. The weight of the 911 varies between 1,455 to 1,715 kg, depending on the model, and it remains uncertain which specific version of the Porsche supercar is featured in the footage. Notably, the Cybertruck boasts an impressive towing capacity of 4,990 kg and is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.6 seconds, excluding rollout.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck can complete a quarter-mile, the ideal length for a drag race, in under 11 seconds. In comparison, the entry-level Porsche 911 Carrera has a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds, reported TOI. The new Cybertruck boasts several notable features, such as an ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton that minimizes dents, damage, and corrosion, shatter-resistant armor glass, a payload capacity of 1,134 kg, a claimed range of 547 km, an expansive 18.5-inch touchscreen, an all-glass roof, and more.

Tesla has revealed that customers interested in booking a Cybertruck are now required to pay $250 (approximately ₹21,000) through the official website, marking a significant increase from the initial $100 booking amount at the EV's global debut. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, stated that the company has received over 10 lakh preorders for the Cybertruck. In the United States, the Cybertruck will compete with models such as the Ford F150 Lightning, Hummer EV, and Rivian R1T.

To recall, Tesla will provide the Cybertruck in three main variants. The base model is the rear-wheel-drive version, the mid-spec trim offers all-wheel-drive capability, and the top-tier model is the Cyberbeast, priced at $100,000. Currently, Tesla is delivering only the all-wheel-drive and Cyberbeast versions of the Cybertruck, with the rear-wheel-drive model expected to be available for delivery from next year.

The Tesla Cybertruck offers three different ranges depending on the selected variant. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck, set for availability from 2025, boasts a range of 250 miles (approximately 402 kms) on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under seven seconds.

Whereas, the mid-spec all-wheel-drive version of the electric pickup promises a range of 340 miles (about 547 kms) and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in a little over four seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 kmph and generating up to 600 horsepower. The top-of-the-range Cyberbeast is a powerhouse with a range of 320 miles (around 514 kms) on a single charge, a sprint time of 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds, and the capability to produce up to 845 horsepower.

Additionally, Tesla demonstrated the practical capabilities of the Cybertruck. Unlike the mishap with the rockproof window during its 2019 debut, Tesla showcased in a video that the electric pickup truck is bulletproof. The footage depicts the Cybertruck being sprayed with bullets, demonstrating the resilience of its stainless steel body as the bullets fail to penetrate.

