Electric vehicle maker Tesla's car sales across Europe fell by half in April, according to data released on Tuesday, May 27, by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

As per ACEA data, sales of Tesla vehicles in 32 European countries plunged 49 per cent to 7,261 last month from 14,228 in the same period a year ago.

The EV maker has been reeling from protests and boycotts over Musk wading into politics, but it also faces other factors including an aging model lineup and intensifying competition from rival electric vehicle brands.

It appears to be losing ground to cut-price Chinese companies, such as SAIC.

Sales at SAIC zoomed up 54 per cent in April. The Chinese companyowns a slew of auto brands including UK-based MG, known for its low-cost EV models.

For the first four months of the year, Tesla's European sales fell roughly 39 per cent to 61,320 while the continent's auto market as a whole showed little change during the same period, according to the data.

Tesla is also suffering because it had to shut down factories for several weeks this year while upgrading its best-selling Model Y sport utility vehicle, pinching supply.

Earlier in April, Tesla announced that its worldwide sales in the first quarter had fallen 13 per cent, increasing pressure on Musk, though the company partly blamed lost production amid an upgrade to its Model Y.

Musk has since announced that he will reduce his work helping President Donald Trump slash US government spending.

Last week, he had said that Tesla sales were "doing well".

Top-selling EV brands Skoda's new Elroq led electric car sales while Tesla's Model Y, the former frontrunner, came ninth.

The Volkswagen group remains the top brand in Europe, with sales up 2.9 per cent in April.

Sales of electric cars overall rose 26.4 per cent from last year to take a 15.3 per cent share of the market in April.

In a statement, ACEA's director general Sigrid de Vries said: "The share of battery-electric vehicles is slowly getting momentum, but growth remains incremental and uneven across EU countries."