Business News/ Auto News / Tesla’s Europe sales hit a bump in April: How Elon Musk's politics, ageing model lineup put EV major in slow lane

Tesla’s Europe sales hit a bump in April: How Elon Musk's politics, ageing model lineup put EV major in slow lane

Livemint

As per ACEA data, sales of Tesla vehicles in 32 European countries plunged 49 per cent to 7,261 last month from 14,228 in the same period a year ago.

Tesla’s worldwide sales in the first quarter had fallen 13 per cent. REUTERS

Electric vehicle maker Tesla’s car sales across Europe fell by half in April, according to data released on Tuesday, May 27, by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The latest data indicates how much the Tesla brand is suffering because of the backlash against billionaire CEO Elon Musk over his far-right views.

The EV maker has been reeling from protests and boycotts over Musk wading into politics, but it also faces other factors including an aging model lineup and intensifying competition from rival electric vehicle brands.

It appears to be losing ground to cut-price Chinese companies, such as SAIC.

Sales at SAIC zoomed up 54 per cent in April. The Chinese companyowns a slew of auto brands including UK-based MG, known for its low-cost EV models.

For the first four months of the year, Tesla's European sales fell roughly 39 per cent to 61,320 while the continent's auto market as a whole showed little change during the same period, according to the data.

Tesla is also suffering because it had to shut down factories for several weeks this year while upgrading its best-selling Model Y sport utility vehicle, pinching supply.

Earlier in April, Tesla announced that its worldwide sales in the first quarter had fallen 13 per cent, increasing pressure on Musk, though the company partly blamed lost production amid an upgrade to its Model Y.

Musk has since announced that he will reduce his work helping President Donald Trump slash US government spending.

Last week, he had said that Tesla sales were "doing well".

Top-selling EV brands

Skoda's new Elroq led electric car sales while Tesla's Model Y, the former frontrunner, came ninth.

The Volkswagen group remains the top brand in Europe, with sales up 2.9 per cent in April.

Sales of electric cars overall rose 26.4 per cent from last year to take a 15.3 per cent share of the market in April.

In a statement, ACEA's director general Sigrid de Vries said: "The share of battery-electric vehicles is slowly getting momentum, but growth remains incremental and uneven across EU countries."

"In order for battery-electric vehicles to become a mainstream choice, it is essential that governments continue to implement the necessary enabling conditions, such as purchase and fiscal incentives, recharging infrastructure and electricity prices, " said Vries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
