Tesla’s ‘flying car’ Roadster: Ferrari patented similar jet technology years ago, CEO Benedetto Vigna confirms

On 15 October, Tesla’s Roadster rose above five parked Tesla vehicles at a Texas test site. It flipped over them before landing on its wheels. Social media was quick to call it the “flying car” that science fiction has always predicted. The production of the second-generation Roadster is currently expected to start in 2028.

Tesla’s latest Roadster demonstration has highlighted an unusual link with an older Ferrari design. Both use compressed air jets, but their intended purposes differ sharply.

Ferrari’s idea keeps the car firmly on the road. Its jets aim to improve grip, helping drivers turn, brake and accelerate harder.

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Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed the patent during an interview with Hindustan Times. He was in New Delhi for the Indian unveiling of Ferrari’s first electric car, Luce. The company also brought its Universo Ferrari exhibition to India for the first time.

Engineer Fabrizio Favaretto developed Ferrari’s jet system. The company first filed the idea in Italy in December 2018. It was filed in the United States a year later and eventually received a patent.

The design stores air under extremely high pressure inside a tank. Nozzles release this air faster than the speed of sound to help control the car.

An upward jet pushes the vehicle down, improving its contact with the road. Side jets help resist outward forces during turns. A front jet supports braking, while a rear jet adds acceleration.

Another jet beneath the floor helps pull the vehicle towards the road. During braking, a compressor driven by the wheels refills the air tank. This recovers energy that would otherwise escape as heat. The patent estimates that the system adds around 40-45 kg.

Vigna said Ferrari judges technology through the experience it offers drivers. He stressed that development must start with people and their needs. The patent targets demanding moments, including sharp bends, sudden stops and pulling away.

“What is important is that we understand if the technology we bring forward is a technology that delivers unique emotion, driving thrill, or something that is more on the sensational side,” Vigna told HT when asked about Tesla’s demonstration.

“When you develop technology, you start from human beings. If you start from the technology per se, you may forget [its intent],” he added.

Vigna defends Ferrari’s electric future Ferrari’s electric Luce has faced criticism since its reveal near Rome on 25 May. Shares fell 8.4% in Milan the following day. Former chairman Luca di Montezemolo also questioned the company’s direction.

The five-seat car was styled by LoveFrom, involving Jony Ive and Marc Newson. Four motors deliver 1,035 horsepower while its battery offers a rated range near 529 kilometres.

Vigna defended the design and said he would change nothing. He believes people respond differently after seeing the Luce in person. Pictures and videos, he said, fail to present it properly.

“True innovation is never democratic. If all the people see innovation, then you call it production,” he said.

Orders have come from several countries, with particularly strong demand in China. All 88 cars initially allocated to China sold on their launch day in June.