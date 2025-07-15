Tesla’s India debut: Worth the hype?

After years of speculation, Tesla — the world’s second-largest EV maker and arguably its most talked-about brand — has finally arrived in India. Tesla India is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tesla Inc, with its first showroom opening in Mumbai’s BKC district. Here’s everything you need to know.

For now, only the Model Y is on offer Despite much anticipation around the Model 3 (Tesla’s most affordable car globally), Tesla has chosen to debut in India with the Model Y. Built on the same platform as the Model 3, the Model Y offers higher ground clearance and a more SUV-like stance, making it better suited for Indian roads. The Model 3, however, is expected to arrive later this year.

In India, the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Model Y starts at ₹61.07 lakh (on-road) and offers a range of 500 km, while the long-range variant, priced at ₹67.9 lakh, extends that to 622 km. Both come with a 15.4-inch touchscreen but differ in battery size — 60 kWh for the standard and 73 kWh for the long-range.

Full self-driving tech — with strings attached Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is its global USP, allowing functions far beyond the Level 2 ADAS systems currently seen in India. Although some top-end luxury car models offer Level 3 ADAS, fully autonomous driving in India remains both a pipe dream and a dangerous proposition. It’s also the only thing. The Model Y can navigate complex urban environments, change lanes, and overtake autonomously — at least in theory.

However, FSD remains a controversial promise. In India, these features are still awaiting regulatory approvals, and there’s no confirmed timeline. For now, FSD is an optional extra costing ₹6 lakh and requires the driver to remain fully attentive and in control. Whether it can handle India’s chaotic driving conditions remains to be seen.

It must be noted that FSD or Full Self-Driving is a misnomer as it mandates that a driver be present and in control of the vehicle at all times. This is largely for regulatory reasons, as driverless capabilities are still not authorised in the US. However, the Full-Self Driving suite – the one that allows a Tesla to navigate past dense traffic, overtake and even change lanes at will, isn’t authorised anywhere in Europe. European regulators, including the EU’s UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe), have strict homologation rules and safety standards for automated driving. Current legislation does not allow higher-level autonomy (Level 3 and beyond) on public roads without extensive testing and specific country-level approvals.

Much like Europe, India’s legal framework also hasn’t been tweaked to accommodate liability disputes in the case of software error from the car. And the distinguishing factor of Level 3 ADAS is that the car is likely to be held accountable instead of the driver. In a country with the highest number of road fatalities, Tesla’s FSD faces an uphill battle when it comes to regulatory approval, as the population density and generally chaotic driving conditions can overwhelm the system or put it in a state of action paralysis when faced with a slow-moving or immovable obstruction. India’s narrow bylanes may prove to be particularly challenging.

The many false promises of Tesla Tesla has faced many hits in recent times, prompting the otherwise unrelenting Elon Musk to yield to India’s steep tariffs. However, its cars have been known to languish in development purgatory and the much-hyped, superlatively quick successor to the Roadster is just one such model. The other is the pared-down version of the Model Y, which is touted to be its cheapest model yet. Codenamed E41, the plan has already been pushed to next year, from earlier reports suggesting a launch in the third quarter of this year. It’s expected to cost 20 per cent less than the existing Model Y, according to Reuters. Even the beleaguered Cybertruck, originally scheduled to enter production in 2021, faced significant delays all the way up to 2023, when only a few people received delivery. Even now, full-scale mass production of the Cybertruck is a no-go with limited production.

Although Tesla India will not be a volume player, for Tesla to thrive locally, there must be a nationwide supercharger network. Although Tesla had promised global supercharger coverage, South America, Africa, India and parts of Asia do not have a single unit. Despite Musk’s assurances last year, there are zero fully autonomous Teslas capable of operating as true robotaxis. Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" is still in beta and requires constant driver supervision.

Does it justify the hype? Teslas are superior in two regards: battery optimisation and autonomous driving. With the promise of the latter being a dubious one, it comes down to the range by battery size, which is fairly impressive on the Model Y, even the base version. The Model Y enters India as a completely built unit (CBU), enjoying a reduced import duty of 70 per cent. Despite Tesla’s image struggles abroad, interest in India is sky-high.

Starting at ₹61.07 lakh, the Model Y competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ( ₹45 lakh), which offers a similar battery capacity and fast-charging capabilities, and the Kia EV9 ( ₹65.9 lakh), which has a larger 84 kWh battery, more torque (605 Nm vs Tesla’s 527 Nm), and nearly as much power.