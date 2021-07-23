Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla's India launch looks imminent as Hindi gets added to its interface

Tesla's India launch looks imminent as Hindi gets added to its interface

A Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicle
Livemint

In what could be seen as a sign of its accelerated preparations for Tesla's India launch, the Electric car maker has reportedly added Hindi as one of the languages on its infotainment user interface(UI).

Screenshots of the updated UI have been shared on social media showing the screen of a Tesla car with commands written in Hindi.

Besides Hindi, Tesla has also added other foreign languages like Russian, Greek, Croatian and Finnish language.

In January, Tesla announced its entry in India earlier this year. The EV maker registered as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka, months after its CEO Elon Musk had hinted at Tesla's entry into India.

In 2019, replying to a Twitter query, Musk had said he "would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" Later, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said Tesla is set to start its operations in India by this year and may set up a manufacturing unit as well.

