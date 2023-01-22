Tesla’s price cuts are roiling the car market5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- The EV maker’s sudden move pressures rivals, crimps used-Tesla values
Tesla Inc.’s recent price cuts on its most popular models in the U.S. are reverberating through the car business, pressuring rivals and affecting purchase decisions for new- and used-car buyers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×