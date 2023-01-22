Tesla’s price cuts are roiling the car market

Meanwhile, the return of a federal tax credit for some Tesla buyers gives the company additional pricing power. Under the federal climate package passed last year, some buyers of Tesla’s bestsellers—the Model Y and Model 3—are eligible for the $7,500 subsidy if the cars are priced at $55,000 or below. In recent years, Tesla buyers weren’t eligible at all because of a manufacturers’ cap on overall EV sales, but the cap was eliminated as of Jan. 1 under the new law.

