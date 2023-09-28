Tesla's rival Vietnamese EV maker plans billion dollars investment in India: Report
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto plans to set up a manufacturing unit in India, potentially in either Gujarat or Tamil Nadu. Talks are in the preliminary stage, and it is unclear whether the company will focus on exports or serving the Indian market.
Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto, which is deemed as Tesla's rival is planning to set up a manufacturing unit in India, according to a report by the Economic Times. VinFast Auto emerged as the world's third-most valuable carmaker last month.
