Acquiring a driving licence in many Indian states may currently be more of a formality than a test. However, that may change soon. Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to Lok Sabha has claimed that the driving test will soon become much more stringent.

The tests will also judge the driver’s specific skills for instance reversing a vehicle in tight spots with reasonable accuracy. The Minister also claimed that the passing percentage for driving tests may be fixed at 69% for all regional transport offices (RTOs).

"In the case of vehicle having a reverse gear, driving the vehicle backwards, reverse it into a limited opening either to the right or left under control and with reasonable accuracy", is one of the parameters of qualifying in the driving skill test, Gadkari said. The new rules will be introduced under the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"Passing percentage in all RTOs is 69 per cent. It is also informed that the objective of conducting driving skill test, as per the above provision, is to produce qualified/talented drivers," the minister said.

According to the minister, over 50 motor driving training schools or institutions are authorised by Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, for imparting driving training.

The minister claimed that demonstration of the tests can be seen on LED screens installed in all ADTTs (Automated Driving Test Tracks), apart from physical/live demonstration at the Driving Test Track itself, before the commencement of actual driving skill test, he said.

Additionally, the transport department will also provide a video link for driving skill test demo to applicants at the time of booking an appointment for the driving test.

The minister also claimed that certain services related to driving licences and certificate of registration have been made completely online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis.

The move has been made to avoid the rush at the transport offices across the nation. Officials will also be better equipped to deal with the requests.

Gadkari claimed that the ministry has already undertaken steps for the facilitation of citizens including that all forms, fees and documents under the Act can be submitted online to avoid moving out of the safety of the applicant’s houses. .

The minister also claimed that driving licence can be renewed anytime between one year before its expiry till one year after its expiry to facilitate citizens away who are away from their regional transport offices.

