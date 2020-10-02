After a long wait for SUV lovers, Mahindra will today finally launch the brand new Thar 2020 in India. With all the details of Thar 2020 already in public domain, Mahindra will reveal the price of the SUV in India. The cult offroader was unveiled on 15 August and all the details and features of the SUV were already disclosed, except the price. Not only the price of Thar will be revealed but Mahindra will also start taking the bookings for the SUV after the launch.

The first unit of Mahindra Thar was sold in an auction at a whopping ₹1.10 crore and the winner was Akash Minda from Delhi.

The first unit of Mahindra Thar was sold in an auction at a whopping ₹1.10 crore and the winner was Akash Minda from Delhi.

The new Thar 2020 comes with all new exteriors and interiors. The Mahindra SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

The deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from October end. The vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of 12-15 lakh.