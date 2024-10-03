Thar Roxx hits 176,000 bookings in one hour; Anand Mahindra reacts, ’Exceeds expectations!’

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has announced that its newly launched Thar Roxx has garnered 176,218 bookings within just 60 minutes of opening at 11:00 AM IST. This high demand highlights the strong consumer interest in the latest addition to Mahindra’s Thar range.

According to the Indian automaker, deliveries of the Thar Roxx are set to commence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The company plans to provide customers with phased delivery updates over the next three weeks. This off-roading SUV is available for booking at all authorised Mahindra dealerships and through the company’s website.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the company, expressed his surprise at the overwhelming response, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “Despite ALL my confidence, this exceeds my wildest expectations. First, a big thank you to every customer we have EVER had…for helping us to build this brand and lodge it deep in your hearts. And then a huge expression of gratitude to Team @Mahindra_Auto for their willingness and capability to reach for the sky.”

Recently, M&M announced the prices of the 4x4 variant of Thar Roxx, which is available exclusively with a diesel engine, between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 variant, which comprises the MX5, costs approximately ₹1.80 lakh more than its two-wheel-drive counterpart, while the top-end AX7L 4x4 trim is ₹1.5 lakh pricier than the 2WD model.