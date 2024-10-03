Thar Roxx hits 176,000 bookings in one hour; Anand Mahindra reacts, ’Exceeds expectations!’

Mahindra & Mahindra's Thar Roxx received 176,218 bookings within an hour of launch, showcasing strong consumer interest. Deliveries will start on Dussehra, with phased updates planned. The vehicle features a 2.2-litre diesel engine and advanced off-road technology.

Updated3 Oct 2024, 04:19 PM IST
The Thar Roxx is priced starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol manual variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.99 lakh for the base diesel manual model, with all prices reflecting ex-showroom costs.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has announced that its newly launched Thar Roxx has garnered 176,218 bookings within just 60 minutes of opening at 11:00 AM IST. This high demand highlights the strong consumer interest in the latest addition to Mahindra’s Thar range.

According to the Indian automaker, deliveries of the Thar Roxx are set to commence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The company plans to provide customers with phased delivery updates over the next three weeks. This off-roading SUV is available for booking at all authorised Mahindra dealerships and through the company’s website.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the company, expressed his surprise at the overwhelming response, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “Despite ALL my confidence, this exceeds my wildest expectations. First, a big thank you to every customer we have EVER had…for helping us to build this brand and lodge it deep in your hearts. And then a huge expression of gratitude to Team @Mahindra_Auto for their willingness and capability to reach for the sky.”

Recently, M&M announced the prices of the 4x4 variant of Thar Roxx, which is available exclusively with a diesel engine, between 18.79 lakh and 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4x4 variant, which comprises the MX5, costs approximately 1.80 lakh more than its two-wheel-drive counterpart, while the top-end AX7L 4x4 trim is 1.5 lakh pricier than the 2WD model.

The Thar Roxx features Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque in the manual version, and 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque in the automatic variant. It also includes Mahindra’s 4XPLOR technology, which incorporates a low-range transfer case and an electronic locking differential, enhancing its off-road capabilities. Additionally, the vehicle boasts a water-wading capacity of 650 mm, making it well-suited for rugged terrains.

 

