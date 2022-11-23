The 100cc bike rides into a downturn

Mooka Khan, for instance, runs a tea stall along a dusty, unpaved road, opposite a mustard oil extraction plant in Alwar. He has five children, including three married daughters and a son in his early twenties who has started to work in a factory to support the family. His youngest child goes to a private school–but not for much longer. Khan, who said he was around 50 years old, hasn’t been able to pay his son’s school fee since the start of the pandemic. In the months of the first lockdown in 2020, he saw his business collapse, dependent as it was entirely on footfall from travelling truck drivers and nearby factory workers. “For two years I could do no business. I could only stay at home. Now there is work, but not much… only sufficient to somehow keep our expenses going. I can earn close to ₹400 a day, but prices of food have gone up so much in the recent months that my income is coming up short. We spend ₹50 a day on buying vegetables alone, then there is cooking oil, foodgrains, medicines and milk to be bought. That adds up another ₹200-250. My son brings in ₹300 a day, and with our combined income, we somehow manage," Khan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}