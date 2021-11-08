The 2021 Honda Civic achieves 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 2021 Honda Civic has achieved 5-star rating by the ASEAN NCAP. For each category of assessment, the Civic obtained 36.59 points over 40.00 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 18.32 points over 20.00 for the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category, 18.16 points over 20.00 for Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) and 10.39 points for Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category. This is the third assessment that ASEAN NCAP performed on the Honda Civic model. For this assessment, the Civic is Honda’s first model to undergo the new ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 protocol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new sedan offers standard 6 airbags whilst 4 airbags variants are offered in certain markets. The model is equipped with standard fitment of ABS, ESC, AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, Auto High Beam (AHB), Child Presence Detection (CPD) and Pedestrian Protection technology across all its variants.

SBR for frontal and rear occupants and Blind Spot Visualization (BSV) on passenger side also comes as standard for markets in Singapore and Indonesia.

SBR for frontal and rear occupants and Blind Spot Visualization (BSV) on passenger side also comes as standard for markets in Singapore and Indonesia.

Other safety technologies namely FCW, LDW, LKA and Driver Attention Monitor are available as standard equipment. Most importantly, the new Honda Civic now comes with AEB for Motorcycle, which the first of such technology in South East Asia.

Under the 2021-2025 assessment protocol, the new Honda Civic has successfully obtained a total score of 83.47 points from the AOP, COP, SAT and MS domains. The score has made the Civic eligible to be awarded with 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.