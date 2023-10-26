The App Store—But For Cars—May Not Be Far Off

Taking a cue from Apple’s approach to third party applications, GM earlier this month released a set of open source APIs, or application programming interfaces, designed to let developers build apps that can integrate with connected vehicle hardware such as windows, headlights, and infotainment systems. APIs are the critical connective tissue of software development, allowing pieces of code from one application to connect with another. Opening APIs to the broad community of software developers is a crucial step in getting to a more Apple-like ecosystem of apps and innovation.

When Apple opened its APIs and enabled anyone to write iPhone apps, innovation and phone capabilities exploded. Now GM and other companies are hoping a similar shift will hit the automobile sector, according to Frank Ghenassia, GM’s executive chief architect for software defined vehicles.

While it is impossible to predict what developers will imagine, apps of the future could use a vehicle’s GPS and passenger video screen to render real-time guides to constellations of stars that are viewable through the moonroof, or use vehicle location to proactively recommend changing thermostat settings at home, GM said. Other uses could include in-vehicle gaming on passenger screens or weather apps that integrate with navigation and GPS to warn drivers that they may soon encounter hazardous road conditions.

GM said it hopes its APIs will become industry standard so that if a developer codes one app, it could theoretically run in multiple manufacturers’ vehicles.

In the smartphone industry, “if I’m a software developer I write my software once and it runs on literally billions of devices," said Ghenassia. “That enables an ecosystem that is very productive," he said. It is a far cry from today’s setup in the industry where software is built using closed, proprietary methods, with time-consuming integration and customization processes, he said.

The tool kits which will let developers start coding apps with these APIs aren’t yet available, and the APIs instead are intended as a jumping off point for industrywide conversations, the company said. Before it rolls them out to developers, it hopes to secure more industry collaboration.

The API news is part of a broader overhaul of the company’s software development capabilities. In April it said it would replace infotainment systems from Apple and Google with GM-specific software for some of its new models and hired a former Apple executive to lead a newly formed software unit.

Industry collaboration might be tough to get, said Gartner analyst Mike Ramsey. Other companies, including Ford, have said they support industrywide programming standards—although there isn’t a clear consensus on what those standards should be.

“Everybody thinks that they can do it best themselves and that opening up will cause them to cede control of their brand over their asset," said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer at Wind River, which provides software to a number of sectors including automotive—although the upshot could be enormous judging by the iPhone analogy. Carmakers may be wary of succumbing to the fate of mobile handset manufacturers of a few decades ago, which ceded opportunity to companies including Apple and Google as software emerged as a driving force in a hardware-based industry.

“There was almost a Cambrian explosion of application developers that then led to the birth of companies like Uber and Lyft that up until that point could not even have been imagined," said Sinha. The Cambrian explosion was a period in evolutionary history in which many new organisms appeared.

To ignite a similar explosion in auto, there doesn’t necessarily need to be complete agreement among all the car companies, Ramsey said. For example, developers are happy to code two versions of their apps: for iOS and for Android. But if a dozen car companies all moved forward with their own APIs, interest could dwindle.

Steve Crumb, executive director of nonprofit industry group Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance, said he is confident the industry will come to a consensus on programming standards. COVESA’s members include GM, Ford, BMW and Stellantis.

There are ongoing conversations among COVESA members with the goal of aligning on a single API approach, Crumb said. “Putting a timetable on it is tricky."

GM on Tuesday posted a third-quarter profit, but cited a slowing market for electric vehicles and said it was losing $200 million a week on a United Auto Workers strike that began in mid-September. As the momentum of EV sales slows, auto companies say they still see critical value in software development—which currently represents 15% to 20% of the total engineering cost of cars, but is growing rapidly, according to Gartner’s Ramsey.

Write to Isabelle Bousquette