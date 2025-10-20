The auto industry’s bruising year of back-to-back supply-chain snafus
Ryan Felton , Christopher Otts , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
Rare-earths minerals, aluminum fire, semiconductor stoppage have hit carmakers simultaneously.
Assembly lines inside a Michigan factory that churns out high-end Jeep SUVs ground to a halt last week and won’t resume production until early next month.The cause, according to an official for the United Auto Workers, is a shortage of aluminum.
