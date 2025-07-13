The best EV deals now are on the used market
Imani Moise , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
Used EV sales in the US topped 100,000 in the second quarter—a milestone amid tepid demand for new electric vehicles and the approaching end to federal tax credits.
Car buyers are turning a cold shoulder to new electric vehicles these days, but they are flocking to used models.
