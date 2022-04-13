The BH or the Bharat series number plates were introduced by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH), last year in August. The registration for the BH number series started in September 2021. The BH number series was brought with an idea to offset the burden of transferring vehicles registration from one state to another.

For example, if a car registered in Delhi with DL number plate can only run for upto 12 months in any other state. If the owner decides to move to a new state, he/she has to get the vehicle registered in that particular state. This all comes under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Section 47.

Why BH series

Under the BH series, the owners get the relief from this cumbersome process and can easily move from one state to another. The BH number series saves time and paperwork that can be tiring as well.

Who is eligible for BH series

But, the BH number series is not for all. The purpose of this was to save government officials from the hassles of regular transfers. Government and state employees can apply for it and so does the private professionals who have offices in more than four states or Union Territories.

How to apply for BH series

The State authorities need to verify the proof of eligibility and then vehicle owners can log onto the MoRTH’s Vahan portal. This can also be done with the help of automobile dealers while purchasing a vehicle. The dealer needs to fill Form 20 on the portal on behalf of the owner. Private sector employees need to fill Form 60 and provide an employment ID and work certificate.

Tax on BH series vehicles

For personal vehicles under BH series, the motor vehicle tax is levied for two years or in multiples of two, i.e, four, six, eight.

The tax for the BH series can be paid online and is applicable for 14 years. Post that, an annual payment is mandatory. For vehicles that cost less than ₹10 lakh, eight per cent tax is applicable on the invoice. It’s 10 percent for vehicles priced between ₹10 and ₹20 lakh and 12 per cent for those about ₹20 lakh.

How does it look

The Bharat series number plate comes under YY BH #### XX format. The YY is the Year, BH is for Bharat and the computer generated 4 digit number and alphabets.