The Big Year for EVs Gets Off to a Bumpy Start
Ryan Felton ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 28 Jan 2024, 06:01 PM IST
SummaryThe auto industry’s pivot to electric vehicles has been rocked by setbacks, creating more uncertainty as a flood of new battery-powered models hits showrooms.
The auto industry’s pivot to electric vehicles has been rocked by setbacks in the first weeks of 2024, creating more uncertainty as a flood of new battery-powered models is hitting showrooms.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less